New Philbrook cat has been named. Was it your pick?

The newest addition to the Philbrook Museum of Art's grounds staff will from henceforth be known as Sage.

The museum held an online poll to name its new museum cat, offering as choices Rue and Iris as well as Sage, the latter of which was the overwhelming favorite.

Sage will share in her duties to prowl the Philbrook gardens and grounds in search of quiet places to sleep, the occasional rodent to chase, and opportunities to insert themselves into the activities of visitors with her colleagues, Perilla and Cleome.

What The Ale: Beer of the Week: Elgin Park's Willie Mays Haze

James D. Watts Jr. 918-581-8478 james.watts@tulsaworld.com Twitter: watzworld

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.