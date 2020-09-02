 Skip to main content
New Philbrook cat has been named. Was it your pick?

New Philbrook cat has been named. Was it your pick?

New Philbrook Cat

Meet Sage, Philbrook's newest addition to its garden cats. Courtesy/Philbrook Museum of Art

The newest addition to the Philbrook Museum of Art's grounds staff will from henceforth be known as Sage.

The museum held an online poll to name its new museum cat, offering as choices Rue and Iris as well as Sage, the latter of which was the overwhelming favorite.

Sage will share in her duties to prowl the Philbrook gardens and grounds in search of quiet places to sleep, the occasional rodent to chase, and opportunities to insert themselves into the activities of visitors with her colleagues, Perilla and Cleome.

