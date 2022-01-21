 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Magnolia Soap partners with Skiatook animal rescue to raise money
0 Comments

Magnolia Soap partners with Skiatook animal rescue to raise money

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Magnolia

Mason Lawrence, son of owners Scottie Lawrence and her husband, Drew, makes soap at Magnolia Soap and Bath Co.

 Stephen Pingry,

Tulsa World file

You can help out a furry friend in need this year by shopping at Magnolia Soap and Bath Co.

Magnolia is partnering with the Skiatook Paws & Claws Animal Rescue to help it raise money to provide necessary care for dogs and cats without homes.

Magnolia will be donating a portion of its pet soap sales to SPACAR and will also host a pet adoption event on SPACAR’s behalf.

Now through Feb. 10, 50% of all proceeds from pet soap sales at Magnolia will benefit the dogs and cats at SPACAR.

On Jan. 29, Magnolia’s Cherry Street location, 1325 E. 15th St., will host an adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. —From staff reports

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Flexible working tops list of employee requests

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert