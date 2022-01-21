Magnolia Soap partners with Skiatook animal rescue to raise money

You can help out a furry friend in need this year by shopping at Magnolia Soap and Bath Co.
Magnolia is partnering with the Skiatook Paws & Claws Animal Rescue to help it raise money to provide necessary care for dogs and cats without homes.
Magnolia will be donating a portion of its pet soap sales to SPACAR and will also host a pet adoption event on SPACAR’s behalf.
Now through Feb. 10, 50% of all proceeds from pet soap sales at Magnolia will benefit the dogs and cats at SPACAR.
On Jan. 29, Magnolia’s Cherry Street location, 1325 E. 15th St., will host an adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. —From staff reports
