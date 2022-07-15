 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feline overpopulation organization T-Town TNR awarded national grant

  • Updated
  • 0
Kelly Hines and her cat, Julio (copy)

Tulsa World sportswriter Kelly Hines won a $1,000 grant for T-Town TNR at a national conference last week.

 Kelly Hines

T-Town TNR, a growing program that addresses feline overpopulation through humane trap-neuter-return of community cats in Tulsa, won a much-needed $1,000 grant last week at a national conference in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The conference was put on by Best Friends Animal Society — the organization that was recently embedded at Tulsa Animal Welfare for a year.

Kelly Hines, a member of T-Town TNR who also is a sportswriter at the Tulsa World, won the $1,000 grant for a presentation that she gave about the importance of taking risks.

Out of 1,000-plus attendees, more than 60 people entered the contest and 20 were chosen as finalists. Hines was among the five winners selected through a voting process.

The $1,000 grant from Petco Love goes to T-Town TNR, which was founded in 2015. In 2018, T-Town TNR took a risk by deciding to stop being an underground, low-profile operation. It went public as a 501(c)(3), launched a website and created an online portal for people to submit TNR requests. The program has seen significant growth since that time.

People are also reading…

“I told the story of our organization launching a trap-neuter-return program with two women and two traps, with one donor and one vet,” Hines said. “Five years later, we are thriving and on the verge of surpassing 7,500 cats that have gone through our program — cats that are no longer reproducing and adding to the feline overpopulation crisis.”

T-Town TNR also established a critical care fund to address other medical needs. It has helped to generate trust and support from the community by demonstrating the organization cares about improving the lives of existing community cats and not just about making sure more cats aren’t being born.

“It’s hard to imagine what the situation in our city would be if those 7,500 cats hadn’t gotten fixed,” Hines said at the presentation. “We still have a lot of work to do and we are hoping to continue to grow, but none of our progress to this point would have happened if one person didn’t say this is worth the risk.”

Featured video:

nicole.marshall@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

My Pet World: A sweet dog shows leash reactivity when around other dogs

Dear Cathy: I have a 7-year-old female golden retriever. She is great with other dogs when loose, but when I walk her on a leash, she barks aggressively at them. She used to be fine, but her behavior changed when she turned 4. I had her on a leash, and a stranger let their loose dog run up to her, raising its hackles, which she didn't like. Ever since then, it has been an issue. Any suggestions to rectify this? — Emmy, Killingworth, Connecticut

Putting pet car safety first: TripsWithPets poll reveals the method of choice for securing pets in vehicles

Putting pet car safety first: TripsWithPets poll reveals the method of choice for securing pets in vehicles

Pet parents are on the move with their furkids more than ever before. Fortunately, they’re also taking pet safety behind the wheel more seriously. We recently asked a group of pet parents about their preferences for securing their pets on car rides, and we’re happy to say that the wide majority of people we polled do put in the time and effort to make sure their pets are safe, comfortable, and happy travelers.

My Pet World: When dogs relieve themselves inside after going outside

Dear Cathy: During the day, our 1-year-old Pomeranian is restricted to the entire main floor (using baby gates). She has access to the backyard through a pet door. Whether we are home or not, she goes outside as needed. When she travels with us in our RV, she can be left alone in the air-conditioned vehicle for several hours with no barking and no accidents. At night, she sleeps upstairs in her crate.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

5 vegetables that are healthier when cooked

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert