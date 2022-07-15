Feline overpopulation organization T-Town TNR awarded national grant

T-Town TNR, a growing program that addresses feline overpopulation through humane trap-neuter-return of community cats in Tulsa, won a much-needed $1,000 grant last week at a national conference in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The conference was put on by Best Friends Animal Society — the organization that was recently embedded at Tulsa Animal Welfare for a year.

Kelly Hines, a member of T-Town TNR who also is a sportswriter at the Tulsa World, won the $1,000 grant for a presentation that she gave about the importance of taking risks.

Out of 1,000-plus attendees, more than 60 people entered the contest and 20 were chosen as finalists. Hines was among the five winners selected through a voting process.

The $1,000 grant from Petco Love goes to T-Town TNR, which was founded in 2015. In 2018, T-Town TNR took a risk by deciding to stop being an underground, low-profile operation. It went public as a 501(c)(3), launched a website and created an online portal for people to submit TNR requests. The program has seen significant growth since that time.

“I told the story of our organization launching a trap-neuter-return program with two women and two traps, with one donor and one vet,” Hines said. “Five years later, we are thriving and on the verge of surpassing 7,500 cats that have gone through our program — cats that are no longer reproducing and adding to the feline overpopulation crisis.”

T-Town TNR also established a critical care fund to address other medical needs. It has helped to generate trust and support from the community by demonstrating the organization cares about improving the lives of existing community cats and not just about making sure more cats aren’t being born.

“It’s hard to imagine what the situation in our city would be if those 7,500 cats hadn’t gotten fixed,” Hines said at the presentation. “We still have a lot of work to do and we are hoping to continue to grow, but none of our progress to this point would have happened if one person didn’t say this is worth the risk.”

Featured video: