Dogs of all sizes, breeds compete at Mid-Continent Kennel Club's annual dog show

A chorus of barks filled the SageNet Center at Expo Square as owners, breeders, judges and spectators gathered to watch dogs compete at the Mid-Continent Kennel Club’s annual dog show.

The show brought together just under 1,000 dogs of breeds ranging from German shepherds, dachshunds, Irish setters and everything in between.

The Mid-Continent Kennel Club is commemorating its 101st anniversary and hosted the event to celebrate its community partnership with Diamond Pet Foods and Southern Agriculture to benefit the Meals on Wheels PAWS program, which helps the organization’s homebound clients access dog food for free.

Dog enthusiasts from across the country brought their dogs to compete in a variety of competitions on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1.

“I just love the competition and the camaraderie with other people you see at the shows,” said Annette Lewis, owner of Heather, a Shih Tzu competing at the dog show. “We’re all just so happy when every dog gets wins and you get to see each dog finish — it’s a lot of fun.”

The SageNet Center was set up to be a verifiable dog enthusiast’s paradise. Rows of vendors like K9 Engraving, Midwest Pet Supply and more set up booths to offer a variety of dog-related products — dog toys, pet supplements, collars — to attendees.

In the middle of the venue were the competition spaces, designed to host a variety of simultaneous competitions like the National Owner-Handled Series, obedience and rally trials, all-breed dogs shows, conformation shows, and even the best puppy competition. Fans and supporters lined these spaces in bleachers and camping chairs, while judges sat nearby fastidiously taking notes.

Behind the competition area, hundreds of dog owners and breeders looked after their canines as they rested between contests. Meticulous grooming took place here — terriers of all kinds had their eyebrows and beards trimmed to perfection, while Shih Tzus had their long hair combed with bows and clips placed perfectly atop their heads.

For a reprieve from the intensity and cacophony of the indoor competitions, spectators headed outdoors to enjoy an increasingly popular sport in the world of dog competitions: dock diving.

Upbeat pop music played as dogs and their owners climbed atop a raised platform above a lengthy pool. Owners and officials propelled fetch toys through the air as their dogs leaped from the platform to chase them down, crashing down into the water in hopes of jumping further than the competition.

Lynn Carrodine, the owner of two Gordon setters named Gin Fizz and John Denver, took a break from the indoor competition to let her dogs compete in the dock diving contest. John Denver set a personal record with a twelve-foot dock jump, Carrodine said.

“It doesn’t matter your dog’s breed or size — there’s a lap dog division where chihuahuas and dachshunds will jump, and then everything up to Great Danes and Irish wolfhounds enjoy it,” Carrodine said. “It’s really a sport that kids can enjoy, adults can enjoy and any dog can enjoy.”

Carrodine, who hails from southeast Kansas, shows her dogs at competitions all over the country. The friendly and welcoming nature of Tulsa and the Mid-Continent Kennel Club’s dog show drew her in, she said.

“Tulsa is really dog-friendly,” Carrodine said. “I’ve been to dog shows where it’s hard to find hotels and restaurants that accept dogs, but Tulsa’s been great. The people here are awesome, and they have multiple different types of events, so we can get a lot done in one place.”

As the dock diving competition concluded, dog owners inside prepared their pets to compete in the Best In Show portion of the dog show. Sitting in the stands while his dog’s handler got him show-ready, Michael Cuda, owner of a Cesky terrier named Chester, took in the competition.

When Cuda was searching for a dog to buy, it wasn’t his intention to bring him into the dog show world, he said. After some convincing from the Cesky terrier’s breeder, Cuda started to bring Chester to competitions, and the dog’s natural talent started to shine through.

“We really wanted a Cesky terrier because they’re known for being a lot calmer than other terrier breeds, but the breeder would only sell him to us if we would let him show Chester at dog shows,” Cuda said. “At first, we didn’t think he would win anything, but now at 17 months old he’s the number one Cesky terrier in the United States and the sixth highest-scoring Cesky terrier of all time … We love coming out to dog shows now — it’s a great way to spend the weekend if you don’t mind a little barking.”

In two weeks, Cuda and Chester will head to a competition in Davenport, Iowa and then on to the mecca of all dog contests, the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

Sunday’s Best In Show contest featured a variety of breeds, including an Irish setter, dachshund and a wire fox terrier from Tulsa — a crowd favorite who received Reserve Best In Show honors Saturday.

The dogs and their handlers were asked to run around the competition space several times and were scrupulously inspected by a judge, who assessed each dog based on their movement and how he or she compared to breed standards as determined by the American Kennel Club. A Shar Pei took home the Best In Show honors, much to the dismay of local fans rooting for the wire fox terrier.

The winners for Saturday, April 30 are:

Conformation - Best In Show: Grand Champion Platinum LK Michigan I’m Your’s (Australian shepherd) from Mendon, Mich.

Conformation - Reserve Best In Show: Grand Champion Foxhaus Game On At Foxhollow (wire fox terrier) from Tulsa, Okla.

Obedience Trial No. 1 - High In Trial & High Combined: OTCH7 High Times Texas Star (golden retriever) from Arlington, Texas.

Obedience Trial No. 2 - High In Trial & High Combined: OTCH5 Denzel Insignia Take Me Seriously (Papillon) from Dallas, Texas.

Rally Trial No. 1 - High In Trial: Sunchase’s Trade Secret (utility dog - boxer) from Broken Arrow, Okla.

Rally Trial No. 1 - ITriple Q: Suchase’s Fifth Ace (utility dog - boxer) from Broken Arrow, Okla.

Rally Trial No. 2 - High In Trial & Triple Q: Rally Champion Mogan Oakley Bruand (Weimaraner) from Sapulpa, Okla.

Dock Diving - Longest Jump - 26’ 9” - “Blue” (border collie) and “Amp” (whippet), tied.

The winners for Sunday, May 1 are:

Conformation - Best In Show: Grand Champion Silver Grumby's Hey Now You're An AllStar NWR (Chinese Shar-Pei)

Conformation - Reserve Best In Show: Grand Champion Tamarin Tattoo (Affenpinscher)

Obedience Trial No. 3 - High In Trial & High Combined: OTCH7 High Times Texas Star, call name "flyer" (golden retriever)

Obedience Trial No. 4 - High In Trial & High Combined: OTCH5 Denzel Insignia Take Me Seriously, call name "Nitro" (Papillon)

Dock Diving - Longest Jump - 26’ 9” - “Blue” (border collie) and “Amp” (whippet), tied.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: An epic slice of Oak Ridge Boys lore

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.