 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Cat Video Festival' to be shown at Admiral Twin Drive-In

'Cat Video Festival' to be shown at Admiral Twin Drive-In

Admiral Twin Drive-In

Admiral Twin Drive-In will show the 2020 edition of Philbrook’s popular Internet Cat Video Festival.

 IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file

With all the troubles in the world, one might think that everything has gone to the dogs. But take heart, citizens — the Admiral Twin Drive-In has gone to the cats.

The Philbrook Museum of Art is moving its annual presentation of the Internet Cat Video Festival to Tulsa’s iconic drive-in theater, 7355 E. Easton St., Thursday, Sept. 17.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at dusk (approximately 8 p.m.).

Tickets are $10 adults, $6 students ages 13 to 17, and must be reserved in advance. To purchase: philbrook.org.

The Internet Cat Video Festival was co-created by Philbrook Executive Director Scott Stulen during his time with the Walker Arts Center. It has been presented on the lawn at Philbrook in past years, but concerns over the coronavirus prompted the need for a change of venue.

The evening features some of the most creative, funny and just gosh-darn cute short films featuring cats from around the world.

Audio will be broadcast through an FM transmitter, and audience members are encouraged to bring a portable radio or boombox to hear the film and not risk depleting one’s car battery.

Watch Now: No Peeps for Halloween or Christmas

James D. Watts Jr. 918-581-8478 james.watts@tulsaworld.com Twitter: watzworld

James D. Watts Jr.

918-581-8478

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: watzworld

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

America’s Best Historical Walking Tours (And They’re Dog-Friendly, Too!)
Pets

America’s Best Historical Walking Tours (And They’re Dog-Friendly, Too!)

Road trips aren’t just about dining out and relaxing - they're about exploring something new!  Historical walking tours are a great way to learn about a place and understand its unique history and culture.  Many famous American cities and towns offer fun and engaging tours that take you right into the sights, sounds, and smells of the past. Best of all, many of the tours welcome dogs to join in, making them a perfect activity to enjoy with your furry sidekick!

Help your Dog Go Green with these Simple, Practical Tips
Pets

Help your Dog Go Green with these Simple, Practical Tips

It’s easy to think about "going green" in human terms. When it comes to helping take care of the earth and preserving it for future generations, you can probably list a dozen ways to make a difference right off the top of your head.   Things like setting a recycling bin next to your trash can, using Energy Star appliances, and avoiding buying single-use plastic containers or bags are all ways that we can do our part. 

Apartment Living with Pets: Making a Small Space a Home You’ll Both Love
Pets

Apartment Living with Pets: Making a Small Space a Home You’ll Both Love

Nothing compares to the excitement and joy of bringing a new four-legged family member home to love and care for.  But when that home is an apartment, special considerations must be made before and after adopting. Here are our tips for ensuring you and your pet are both happy and comfortable with apartment living.

America’s Best Historical Walking Tours (And They’re Dog-Friendly, Too!)
Pets

America’s Best Historical Walking Tours (And They’re Dog-Friendly, Too!)

Road trips aren’t just about dining out and relaxing - they're about exploring something new!  Historical walking tours are a great way to learn about a place and understand its unique history and culture.  Many famous American cities and towns offer fun and engaging tours that take you right into the sights, sounds, and smells of the past. Best of all, many of the tours welcome dogs to join in, making them a perfect activity to enjoy with your furry sidekick!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News