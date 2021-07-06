Animal Doctor: Why cats must not roam free

Millions of cats live in two worlds as indoor-outdoor animals (still a cultural norm in the U.K. and many other countries), and often bring home wild animals they have killed or injured, such as chipmunks, voles, baby rabbits, chickadees and lizards. The cats often require veterinary treatment for injuries and diseases acquired while hunting, and their owners may need medical attention if they contract infections from these “gifts.” They may also confront infestations of any insects that these cats bring back into their homes and beds.

One more reason to keep cats indoors is the public health risk posed by their feces. Cat feces can contain pathogens transmissible to humans and other species, wild and domesticated, be they around farms or in rural, suburban or urban communities. (For a list of diseases that can be passed to humans from cat feces, visit the website of Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine — vet.cornell.edu — and search “zoonotic cat.”)

The question then becomes: What are well-meaning cat owners to do? You have likely heard of the practice of TNR (trap-neuter-return), my opposition to which is well-documented. For a humane alternative, read about TNE (trap-neuter-enclose) at trapneuterenclose.com.