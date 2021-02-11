Animal Doctor: Vet group says no more elective cat declawing

The AAFP has also developed a Claw Friendly Educational Toolkit (catvets.com/claw-friendly-toolkit), and the group’s Cat Friendly Homes website contains educational resources on the topic for cat caregivers (catfriendly.com/scratching).

Dear Dr. Fox: I put a shelter in my yard for a stray cat, who seemed to be quite old. Eventually, he would come to be fed when I called him. It took him about three years to put one paw on my knee, and soon after that, he would jump onto my lap to be petted. Why did it take so long since he already trusted me enough to come and eat when called? — V.R., Halcyon, California

Dear V.R.: Not all cats are cuddle-pusses, and some people who adopt young cats and kittens are disappointed when they grow up to not like being picked up and cuddled. Some such cats will come and sit close by, or on one’s lap, only when they want to. This is the “independence” of cats, which some take as rejection or aloofness.