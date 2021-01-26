Animal Doctor: Vet group lacking in pet food recommendations

Every veterinarian in companion animal practice, every veterinary student and all people with dogs should read this book. It documents how a handful of multinational agribusiness-connected corporations recycle crop and animal wastes into highly profitable pet foods — many of which are making our animal companions ill — and they are still getting away with it, much like Big Tobacco did a few years ago on the human health frontier. These manufactured pet food monopolists profit even more by marketing “prescription diets” to correct many of the health problems in dogs and cats that result from them being fed these products in the first place.

This book is well documented and should help stimulate a long-overdue revolution in agriculture, and specifically in what we feed our dogs. The authors, who are also the founders of a new dog food company (justfoodfordogs.com), are enjoying the fruits of efforts by earlier writers and advocates to inform the public and improve pet nutrition. (A few of those previous works: “Foods Pets Die For” by Ann Martin; “Canine Nutrigenomics” by W. Jean Dodds, DVM and Diana R. Laverdure; and “Not Fit for a Dog!” by veterinarians Elizabeth Hodgkins, Marion E. Smart and myself.) It is also regrettable that they do not give any vegetarian recipes or mention the hazards of food-irradiation.