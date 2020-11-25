Animal Doctor: Unwarranted euthanasia for seizures

Dear Dr. Fox: You asked for input from your readers about pets having adverse reactions to insecticides. I used Bravecto on my Lab mix, Chance, several years ago. He began having seizures and would come out of them confused and aggressive.

Because of this, and the fact that my husband was in a wheelchair at the time with Parkinson’s disease, I had to have my beloved pet put down. I asked my vet if chemical exposure could have affected Chance. I got no clear answer, but after reading your column, I fear that was the case.

I now use an all-natural product for flea and tick control called Flea Away, which I purchase from Chewy.com. I hope you will continue to publish your readers’ responses to your inquiry because I fear there will be many stories similar to mine. — K.A., Bartlesville, Oklahoma

Dear K.A.: You are the second person to inform me of a veterinarian euthanizing a dog who was on this drug. This is malpractice, indeed. Safer natural products are available, as detailed on my website under the heading “Preventing Fleas, Ticks and Mosquitoes.”