Animal Doctor: Tulsan addresses feral, free-roaming cat problem

Most U.K. cat owners don’t mind wildlife ‘gifts’

Cat owners’ attitudes about their pets’ hunting behavior fall into one of five categories, ranging from concern to tolerance to indifference, according to a recent study. Most cat owners in the U.K. allow their cats to go outdoors and oppose the idea of keeping them indoors to protect wildlife, says lead author Sarah Crowley. (Full story: HealthDay News, 9/7)

This culturally embedded practice and attitude is not confronted fairly or fully by the British Veterinary Association, of which I am a member. That group’s current president has stated that some cats with certain medical conditions should be allowed out, while the rest be kept in as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic. My recent letter to the BVA Veterinary Record journal, which pointed out various remedies for the conditions she identified, was never published.

Dear Dr. Fox: I have been reading your animal columns for more than 30 years and sometimes send them to my children and friends with animals. The advice you have given has helped so many animals over the years, along with educating us about them and the environment. Keep it up. What keeps you going, and when did you start your animal advocacy? — R.E., Washington, D.C.