Animal Doctor: Time to end species-endangering fur industry

Dear Readers: Anti-fur demonstrations need to make a comeback, considering the rising demand for such animal products — especially in Asian countries, which now receive much of what is “harvested” in North America and Europe.

Hundreds of thousands of caged mink have been destroyed in several countries because they contracted the COVID-19 virus from infected workers. These mink then infected other workers, along with cats and wildlife near some of the fur farms. Mink are either being quarantined or “depopulated” in the U.S., Canada, Russia, South Africa and all over Europe, to date.

The crowded conditions on mink and other fur farms, and the stress on the animals from their lifelong cramped confinement, are not only grossly inhumane, but they also create ideal conditions to establish zoonotic (animal-to-human) diseases. But the fur industry is profit-driven, and prohibition is a political hot potato. It is up to consumers to say “no.”

They should also say “no” to any furs and skins from wild animals — like baby seals — who are clubbed to death, and the millions of others who are trapped and snared, such as beaver, coyote, fox, bobcat and pine marten. Trapping and snaring (death by strangulation) is not only extremely cruel, it is also indiscriminate, often catching nontarget species.