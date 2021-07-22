Animal Doctor: Tick numbers up as species spreads out

Dear readers: Experts say the warming climate and abundance of hosts mean tick numbers are up in many areas, putting mammals at risk of illness. Blacklegged ticks in the West have infection levels similar to those in New England; the Lone Star tick has been spreading north; and the Asian longhorned tick, first seen in the U.S. in 2017, continues its spread, though it’s not clear if it is carrying diseases in this country.

If your pet has an adverse reaction to a flea and tick product, it should be reported to government authorities. The problem has been: Who is the proper authority to contact?

The FDA has recently updated this information for pet owners. The agency states:

“Flea and tick products for pets are regulated by either the Food and Drug Administration or the Environmental Protection Agency. Generally speaking, the FDA is responsible for approving animal drugs and regulates flea and tick products that are given orally, including pills, chews and swallowable liquids, or by injection. EPA, with some exceptions, regulates those products that are applied to pets topically to pets’ skin or fur. This includes shampoos, collars, dust/powders, sprays and spot-on flea and tick products. ...