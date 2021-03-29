Animal Doctor: Striving for global peace and harmony

Dear Dr. Fox: Thank you for adding to my lexicon the term "empathy deficit disorder" (EDD)! This line in your recent column was spot-on: "Where is the feeling and responsibility for harmful consequences beyond profit margins and investor satisfaction?"

Unfortunately, that train left the station before trains were invented! Profit is always the motive for commerce. However, personal responsibility to fellow man is the dream of philosophy.

A friend once told me he had an obligation, due to his wealth, to helping the less fortunate. He put his efforts and resources where he could. He was one of those unseen and unheard-of corporate captains who did not behave with EDD. Therefore, my question is: Is EDD learned or is it genetic?

— P.D.C., Asbury Park, Pennsylvania

Dear P.D.C: I appreciate your thoughtful question and comments. In my opinion, the EDD is epigenetic, determined by the interactions of genes and environment, the latter being cultural-parental-educational, the former still part of our gene pool. Natural selection for competitiveness and exceptionalism through eons of wars and insurrections may have assured continuance of such genetic propensities which most of us possess.