Animal Doctor: Stop poisoning pets with insecticides

This insanity should stop. The veterinary profession should adopt an integrated approach to dealing with fleas, ticks and internal parasites — even more so in the livestock sector, where insecticides and parasiticides often end up in the soil and water, damaging the essential micro-organisms found there, and potentially contaminating what we eat and drink.

Please ignore those veterinarians who offer these quick-fix (for a big profit) products, except in dire emergency situations. These products are not needed as a routine preventive for dogs and cats, most of whom are at very low, if not zero, risk of exposure for infestation. The exception is heartworm, for which oral preventive medication is advisable during the mosquito season (which means year-round in only a few states).

For an integrative approach to preventing fleas and ticks, which can transmit diseases to humans, see my article “Preventing Fleas, Ticks and Mosquitoes” on my website (drfoxonehealth.com).

I would like to hear from readers whose animals have had adverse reactions to these insecticides. While walking my dog this morning, I talked to a woman whose sister had one of her dogs euthanized because of seizures. When her other dog started to have seizures, too, she did some research about a product the vet had given both dogs — Bravecto — and found that seizures can occur.