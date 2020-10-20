 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Animal Doctor: Spiritual aspects of climate, extinction crises

Animal Doctor: Spiritual aspects of climate, extinction crises

{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Dr. Fox: I am writing concerning our 6-year-old male cat. He was recently at our vet for oral prophylaxis. During his treatment, he was catheterized and a urine sample was taken. The results showed elevated values for urea and creatinine. In addition, he had a positive “RenalTech” index, which our vet said means he has a 95% probability of developing kidney disease sometime in the next two years.

She has suggested we try a prescription renal diet and provided us with cans of Hills, Purina NF Early Care and Royal Canin Renal to try. Our cat is currently on Blue Healthy Gourmet and has done well with it. My concern is with the effectiveness of special, commercial dietetic foods. I am skeptical and look at these products as marketing ploys. Will this prevent his having kidney disease? Is there an alternative?

I know you recommend your homemade food and will check your website for recipes. Can kidney disease be prevented early in a cat’s life, or is it inevitable? — P.K., Danbury, Connecticut

Dear P.K.: So many cats have kidney problems, in part due to poor oral health care and related poor diet (dry kibble). It is essential for cats (and dogs) to have their teeth cleaned properly or at least annually evaluated by a veterinarian. For details, see my reviews of dental problems and feline stomatitis on my website (drfoxonehealth.com). There, you will also find my article on helping cats and dogs with kidney problems, which offers alternatives to these costly, and generally unpalatable, prescribed diets.

I am surprised — or should I say, not surprised but disappointed — that many veterinarians are selling these manufactured prescription diets, which offer a significant profit margin, while failing to educate their clients on the best nutrition for their animal companions. A large number of pets are fed mainly kibble (widely sold in veterinary clinics), which lies at the root of many subsequent health problems. For documentation, see the book that I co-authored with two other informed, concerned veterinarians: “Not Fit for a Dog: The Truth About Manufactured Cat and Dog Food.”

Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pets

Animal Doctor: SARS-CoV-2 in human, cat feces

  • Updated

Dear Readers: My concern that the coronavirus could be present in the feces of infected humans after they test negative for the virus in respiratory samples has been recently confirmed in the gastrointestinal journal Gut.

Pets

Animal Doctor: Tulsan addresses feral, free-roaming cat problem

Dear Dr. Fox: Many thanks for your recent column addressing how cruel TNR is and offering alternative solutions, which city councilors are always wanting to hear. I forwarded the article to the Animal Welfare Commission of Tulsa, which will soon be providing a recommendation about the TNR issue to the city council. 

Pets

Animal Doctor: SARS-CoV-2 in human, cat feces

  • Updated

Dear Readers: My concern that the coronavirus could be present in the feces of infected humans after they test negative for the virus in respiratory samples has been recently confirmed in the gastrointestinal journal Gut.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News