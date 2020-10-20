Animal Doctor: Spiritual aspects of climate, extinction crises

Dear Dr. Fox: I am writing concerning our 6-year-old male cat. He was recently at our vet for oral prophylaxis. During his treatment, he was catheterized and a urine sample was taken. The results showed elevated values for urea and creatinine. In addition, he had a positive “RenalTech” index, which our vet said means he has a 95% probability of developing kidney disease sometime in the next two years.

She has suggested we try a prescription renal diet and provided us with cans of Hills, Purina NF Early Care and Royal Canin Renal to try. Our cat is currently on Blue Healthy Gourmet and has done well with it. My concern is with the effectiveness of special, commercial dietetic foods. I am skeptical and look at these products as marketing ploys. Will this prevent his having kidney disease? Is there an alternative?

I know you recommend your homemade food and will check your website for recipes. Can kidney disease be prevented early in a cat’s life, or is it inevitable? — P.K., Danbury, Connecticut