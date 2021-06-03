Animal Doctor: Seizure medications can have adverse side effects for dogs

I would explore alternatives for your dog, under veterinary supervision. She can’t go “cold turkey” and suddenly stop the phenobarbital, so wean her off slowly with your vet’s care. Also, transition her to a good-quality dog food like The Honest Kitchen freeze-dried turkey, Halo kibble or Organix kibble, and give her 2 tablespoons of organic coconut oil with each small meal. The latter has been shown to prevent seizures in dogs like yours. I would also give her 6 milligrams of melatonin at night and 400 to 500 milligrams of L-theanine in the morning, with food.

The coconut oil will make your dog’s stools very loose, so add 1 tablespoon of flaxseed meal or shredded, unsweetened coconut to each meal. These are also very beneficial sources of fiber, which converts into nutritious short-chain fatty acids.

If all goes well, I would then wean her off the Keppra (levetiracetam). Your veterinarian may want to also consider CBD treatment, but there should be no THC in the product, because that can over-excite dogs. (For more on this, your veterinarian should consult with Dr. Robert J. Silver, DVM, who is one of the pioneers in the veterinary use of CBD.) Keep me posted on your progress.

STUDY SUPPORTS STORIES OF DOG JEALOUSY