Animal Doctor: Saying no to exotic pets

Dear Readers: Some people think it is great to own an exotic or wild animal, until they learn it will never become a true “pet.”

These animals often die in captivity, with no local veterinary expertise available. Others escape, are deliberately released or are surrendered to animal sanctuaries when they become too difficult to properly care for. This is especially true for notably long-lived parrots and snakes and for various monkeys and wild cats — including lions, which are still legal to own in some states. Animals that are released can spread diseases to indigenous species, out-compete with them for food and disrupt natural ecosystems.

The market for these animals, blindly sustained by people wanting to feel closer to nature, is actually destroying nature: Natural ecosystems are plundered by wildlife poachers and “legal” collectors for the international market, rendering targeted species even more endangered — and often, extinct. America’s wild turtles and tortoises are notably in peril from collectors and from habitat reduction and degradation.