Animal Doctor: Satisfying cats' drive to hunt

Dear Dr. Fox: My sister has a male rescue cat (about 4 years old) with urinary problems. One vet recommended Royal Canin’s urinary formula, which seemed to work for over a year. Now, she has taken the cat to a new vet, who is recommending Purina Pro Plan urinary food.

I have been helping her with the expense for the Royal Canin prescription food, and I’m writing because the Pro Plan food will cost more — about $165 per month. My sister can’t afford that, and I’m not willing to take on this extra expense.

Do you have another option for us? She struggles to pay her bills as it is. I think it is unconscionable to gouge pet owners this way. — G.M., Ponca City

Dear G.M.: Urinary tract problems are very common in cats. This is especially true in male cats neutered at an early age, but truly in all cats fed a dry, high-starch kibble diet. The best prevention is to feed them a moist canned, frozen or freeze-dried cat food (the latter is rehydrated before feeding), or the home-prepared diet posted on my website (drfoxonehealth.com).