Animal Doctor: SARS-CoV-2 in human, cat feces

“These preliminary results suggest that a substantial proportion of pets in households of persons with COVID-19 become infected,” said study co-author Dorothee Bienzle, a professor of veterinary pathology at the University of Guelph in Ontario.

These findings call for heightened vigilance when handling fecal waste, both human and feline — especially in homes where one or more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and who have one or more cats. As a public health safety precaution, cats from quarantined homes and in infected communities should not be allowed to roam free because they could become potential reservoirs for cross-infection to other cats and susceptible wildlife — and also a source of reverse-infection to humans.

