Animal Doctor: Protecting the wolf, other predators

Dear Readers: Efforts to protect the wolf in North America have now been thwarted yet again by the Trump administration, as the Department of the Interior decided to remove the gray wolf from protection under the Endangered Species Act. Yet there is only a fraction left of the original population that once ranged across much of the continent — some 15% — because of human encroachment, trapping, poisoning, snaring and shooting.

Ranchers, fur trappers and recreational “sports” hunters and outfitters are happy now. These special interest groups are not representative of the democratic majority that has voted in favor of animal and environmental protective legislation, yet this immoral minority wins once again. I say “immoral” advisedly because there are many ranchers and hunters who respect and choose to protect the wolf, as well as the cougar and other predators. Some ranchers who lose stock to this increasingly displaced, persecuted and starving Indigenous species see it as the price they must pay for encroaching on the wolf’s domain.