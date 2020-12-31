Animal Doctor: Preventing future pandemics

According to a Nov. 27 article in The Guardian (London), a few thousand mink escape Denmark’s fur farms every year — and it’s possible some carrying SARS-CoV-2 are now in the wild, says Sten Mortensen, veterinary research manager at Denmark’s Veterinary and Food Administration. Mink are solitary animals, but an infected mink could transmit the virus to ferrets, raccoon dogs (an invasive species related to foxes) and possibly domestic cats.

All who live or work with animals, or come close to them in any way, must now practice preventive measures. Many mammalian species could be infected by humans and become a source of human reinfection.

Dear Dr. Fox: I just read your column titled “Animal Spirits and Alternative Realities.” The letter from T.G. in San Diego describes the same experience I had after the death of my 16-year-old cat, Rocco.

I never told anyone about it for fear people would think I was crazy or dreaming at the time. I was awake but kept my eyes closed during Rocco’s “visitation” because I was afraid he would vanish if I opened my eyes. The experience gave me comfort in a time of deep grieving.