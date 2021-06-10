Animal Doctor: Poisonous algae in lakes and ponds

No dog being treated with these insecticides should be allowed into any freshwater environment. And they should probably not be bathed indoors, where the insecticide-contaminated drain water will end up in our rivers, and not outdoors, either — no matter what, the insecticides are going to enter the environment! It is best to never use these products. Safer alternatives are readily available, as described in the article “Preventing Fleas, Ticks and Mosquitoes” on my website (drfoxonehealth.com).

Better protection of the health of our aquatic ecosystems should be a One Health priority in every country.

Dear Dr. Fox: Our vet talked us into having two of our cats’ teeth cleaned, and came to the house for the procedure. He also gave them each a cocktail of vaccines. Both of these cats were 9 years old.

The day after being sedated for the teeth cleaning, one cat was lethargic and crying out, as if in pain. I called the vet, but was told to just “see how she does tomorrow.” That night, our cat died.