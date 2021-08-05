Animal Doctor: Plight of the manatees

Dear Dr. Fox: I recently read your column discussing the use of insecticides for flea and tick control. I’ve used Bravecto twice, on two separate French bulldogs, and each had similar reactions — loss of appetite, lethargy, vomiting.

The most recent was my 9-month-old rescue puppy, who was only administered a half dose. She appears to have recovered fully, but was certainly out of sorts for a full day. The first time I used it was several years ago on our (then) 4-year-old Frenchie. He had an identical reaction, though the effects lingered longer, likely because he had had a full dose.

It’s very difficult for laypeople to get past the marketing from drug companies. The throwaway line in many ads, “Discuss with your veterinarian,” is not much use, and I appreciate your efforts to inform everyone. — S.P., Toronto

Dear S.P.: Thanks for adding further support for my publicized concerns about these anti-flea insecticides being so widely given to dogs and cats. My website (drfoxonehealth.com) includes a review of these risks and a list of safer ways to prevent problems with fleas, ticks and mosquitoes.