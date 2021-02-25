Animal Doctor: Owner concerned about cat constipation

Dear Dr. Fox: I am a new owner of a rescued cat, as well as a dog I inherited from my aunt. Both get on so well and give me all the love and attention I could have ever hoped for in this time of shutdowns and isolation.

Now for my question: My cat’s poop is so hard when I clean out her litter box (twice daily, as you recommend), while my dog’s poop in my yard is firm but still somewhat soft. So is my cat constipated? Should I worry? Both get mainly canned, moist food, along with some soaked, freeze-dried food and only a little dry, organic kibble (one for cats, one for dogs).

Also, I sneeze more lately and wonder if I am allergic to the cat. What do you think about giving her Purina’s new LiveClear kibble? — K.L.C., Trenton, New Jersey

Dear K.L.C.: What you are seeing is the biological, metabolic difference between cats and dogs. Domesticated cats, originally a desert species, conserve water and absorb moisture from their stools before evacuation, so their feces are very firm. The feral cats my wife and I rescued always had very dry stools, which they buried with great diligence in their litter boxes.