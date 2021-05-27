Animal Doctor: Nontoxic flea prevention methods

Dear Dr. Fox: I saw your column in the paper about how Bravecto can give dogs aggressive behavior, seizures, etc. What do you suggest, besides that medication, to prevent fleas and ticks? — K.R., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Dear K.R.: The best flea preventive measures that avoid the use of toxic insecticides are listed on my website under the title "Preventing Fleas, Ticks and Mosquitoes." There is nothing better than a regular flea comb and visual examination of dogs who have been outdoors. (Cats should not be allowed out except in an enclosed "catio.")

Nutritional supplements can keep animals' skin healthy and possibly make them less attractive to disease-carrying insects. These include brewer's yeast and fish oil. Some include garlic in this list, but not for cats. Spritzing with extract of lemon, or oil of lemon eucalyptus, will repel most biting insects, including horseflies.