Animal Doctor: Natural flea preventions for cats

I have an immunodeficiency, my dad has diabetes and my mom has cancer, and we are constantly getting sick. We have discussed rehoming her with the original adoption agency, but they seem not to want to help us in any way. We are begging you to help us find other solutions; the last thing we want is to lose a family member. — L.B., Brick, New Jersey

Dear L.B.: I sympathize with your challenging situation as the primary caregiver in your home, a situation of which I am no stranger myself. This house-soiling young cat may be picking up on all the household stress and/or not bonding well with the other cats. Some cat-rehoming experts tell me that some house-soiling cats never fully recover and use the litter box. Other cats do better when given their own box, a timeout in a separate room, and a short course of gabapentin and lorazepam, after being checked out and cleared of cystitis by a veterinarian. In rare instances, a twice-daily pinch of dried catnip herb can resolve the issue and is worth a try.