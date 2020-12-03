Animal Doctor: More wildlife 'pet' industry concerns

Dear readers: Below are two troubling reports from wildlife organizations.
First, from the Center for Biological Diversity, via Newsweek:
“The United States imported more than 30,000 whole bats and bat body parts from China over a recent five-year period, the nonprofit conservation group Center for Biological Diversity told Newsweek. The nonprofit has published a report — which analyzed U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service data — documenting a ‘massive’ wildlife trade that they say is fueling the risk of global pandemics. The report found that the U.S. imported nearly 23 million whole animals, animal body parts, animal samples and products made from bats, primates and rodents between the years 2010 and 2014 — the most recent five-year period for which data is available.”
Next, from the World Wide Fund for Nature (known in the U.S. as the World Wildlife Fund): According to the group’s Living Planet 2020 report, there has been an average 68% decline in the world’s mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish since 1970.
** ** **
INVESTIGATION BRINGS DOWN FLYING SQUIRREL TRAFFICKERS
Acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, wildlife investigators uncovered a flying squirrel-trafficking scheme that involved a dealer in Bushnell, Florida, who claimed that illegally trapped squirrels had been bred in captivity. The man was among seven people charged in the scheme, in which some 3,600 flying squirrels and other protected species were illegally trapped and exported to Asia for the pet trade, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. (Full story: NBC News, Oct. 20)
** ** **
SALMONELLA OUTBREAKS LINKED TO EXOTIC PETS
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating salmonella infections in 13 people from eight states, 10 of whom said they had been in contact with a bearded dragon. Also under investigation is an outbreak of another strain of salmonella, which has infected 32 people in 17 states. Twenty-three of the 32 infected people were interviewed, and of those, 16 reported contact with a pet hedgehog. (Full story: CNN, Oct. 1)
