Animal Doctor: More confirmation of risks of antiflea drugs

Dear Dr. Fox: My male German shepherd’s urine is killing my grass. I’ve had four previous German shepherds, two male and two females, and none of them spotted the grass. Should I be concerned why this one does?

We try to water the area after he urinates, but that is not always possible as sometimes he has to go out in the middle of the night (and/or sometimes the hose will not reach; we live on an acre). This will probably be our last German shepherd, as we are in our 70s and have outlived the previous four. Our dog gobbles up Nutro Essentials, and we make sure that he always has plenty of water. — S.M. and M.M., Loxahatchee, Florida

Dear S.M. and M.M.: There are various quack remedies that will supposedly correct this problem. However, my remedy and advice for all dog owners is not to feed the dog only dry kibble. Feeding only dry kibble is not a biologically appropriate diet for dogs (or cats). Give him a small amount of kibble, along with a rotating variety of frozen, freeze-dried and canned dog foods. This will give your dog more moisture for digestion and metabolism, which in turn will change the acidity and concentration of the urine.