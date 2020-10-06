Animal Doctor: More appreciation for the microbes around us and within us

Discuss all of this with your veterinarian, but be on the alert: I know of one reader who was charged more than $1,000 to have a few small warts removed from her schnauzer. A general anesthetic, extensive blood tests, etc., are not called for unless the warts are large, ulcerating and/or bleeding, or if the dog cannot seem to stop scratching them. Growths around the eyes and eyelids are dangerous, as well. In these cases, surgery might be called for.

After treatment, your dog may need to wear an “Elizabethan collar”/“neck lampshade” to stop her from licking and scratching the treated areas.

I would boost her immune system and skin condition with a few drops of fish oil in her food daily or a canned sardine and one-half of a crushed up human daily multivitamin tablet.

Funny story: When I was a child, I had a wart on the end of my nose to which, under a doctor’s advice, silver nitrate was applied. This just turned the wart black and did not remove it, so it looked like I had snot on my nose at school! Shortly thereafter, the man who delivered our morning milk (from his own cows) gave my mother a horse hair to tie around my wart. All that weekend, I walked around with a whisker on the end of my nose, which my mother kept tightening. Come Monday, the wart had fallen off and I could go back to school without being teased!