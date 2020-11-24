Animal Doctor: More adverse reactions to antiflea drugs

I have also read that problems with a dog’s gut microbiome can cause anxiety, which in some cases may lead to aggressive behaviors. Could Zeke’s gastrointestinal infection have had an effect on his emotional well-being?

I have not given Zeke his monthly dose of Simparica since August, nor has he had any aggressive behavior issues since the bite. How can I help get Zeke safely back to work? — Lt. Michael J. Collins, Perry Village Police Department, Perry, Ohio

Dear Lt. M.J.C.: Your account is very concerning because it raises the issue of these antiflea drugs affecting the performance and reliability of working dogs in the police, security, military and search-and-rescue fields.

From the details you provided, and the fact that Zeke ceased to have problems once you discontinued the Simparica, I think it is indubitably evident that this product caused Zeke to bite you and to have bloody diarrhea.

You ask a pertinent question about Zeke’s gut microbiome being affected; most certainly the neurological, peristaltic activity of his guts was hyper-stimulated. Certainly, as with humans, changes in the gut microbiome can affect mood, behavior and the immune and other systems. I am sure that some of these microorganisms could be harmed when their hosts are given insecticides.