Animal Doctor: Man feels presence of spirit cat

Dear Dr. Fox: I have to tell you about a strange thing that has been happening to me over the past four weeks.
We moved into a 55-and-older community about three years ago, and I often take an hour nap in the afternoon. But recently, when I went to lie down, I felt something touch my feet! This happened again in the evening and has now happened every time I tried to sleep since then.
About a week ago, while I was asleep, I felt something touch my face, and I also felt something jump on my legs. Whatever jumped on me was small, and it felt like it had four paws. The next day while sleeping, I felt something on the bed, lying tight against my back (I was sleeping on my side). Whenever I moved, the object disappeared. This happened every time I tried to get some sleep!
I decided to set up a camera to record what was happening. The video showed an outline of a cat that was gray on the white bedcover. The cat shape turns around very slowly, and you can see an outline of a cat’s face. You had to look very closely. I set up my iPad a second time, and in that video, you can see the distinctive shape of a cat’s body, tail, head and paws.
I did not want to tell my wife in case she thought I was hallucinating. But my wife looked at the videos and is now a believer. I have never owned a cat and I am not a cat person. I don’t know why it would keep coming to me on the bed! — T.G., San Diego
Dear T.G.: So good to receive your email! I have been documenting this phenomenon for some years now, as per my article “Animal Spirits” (posted at drfoxonehealth.com).
Is there any way you can send me a clip of the videos you recorded? I think this is so important to help people realize that we are part of an incredible universe of mystery and consciousness in many forms and different realities — a quantum field, indeed.
Michael A. Jawer, in his landmark book “Sensitive Soul,” explores these and other phenomena. Read on for more.
Book review: “Sensitive Soul: The Unseen Role of Emotion in Extraordinary States” by Michael A. Jawer, Park Street Press
These are existentially and emotionally challenging times, and this book will provide a big boost to all who have a grain of empathy, who have felt emotionally connected with animals and nature, or who have an ounce of curiosity, skepticism or spiritual self-doubt. It provides well-documented accounts and scientific references related to our increased understanding of the different states of consciousness, the realms of the emotions and thoughts of the lives around us and within us, and the empathosphere and various cognitive states such as PTSD and prescience.
Thanks, Michael Jawer, for a book that can inspire, help heal and increase our respect and awe for all creatures, great and small. Visit his website for more (michaeljawer.com). As he states, “At its root, spirituality is really a matter of ‘fellow feeling.’”
VETERINARY TEAMS WORK TO SAVE ANIMALS FROM FIRES
Veterinarians, vet technicians and vet students on the University of California at Davis’ Veterinary Emergency Response Team have rescued, examined or treated some 600 animals affected by the North Complex wildfires in Butte County, California. The students, in particular, “go way beyond what anyone can imagine,” says veterinarian Lais Costa, the team’s coordinator. (Full story: KXTV-TV, Sacramento, California, 9/17)
Visit worldvets.org to see how you can help support veterinary emergency services; so much is needed in so many places.
SOME BETTER NEWS: UP TO 48 SPECIES SAVED SINCE 1993
Conservation efforts have saved up to 48 bird and mammal species from extinction since 1993, when the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity came into being. The Iberian lynx, California condor and pygmy hog are among those that have been saved. Researchers estimate that extinction rates would have been three to four times greater without conservation action.
Many species, however, are still endangered. “This is a call to action,” says study co-leader Phil McGowan. “The loss of entire species can be stopped if there is sufficient will to do so.”
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!