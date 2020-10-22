Animal Doctor: Man feels presence of spirit cat

Dear Dr. Fox: I have to tell you about a strange thing that has been happening to me over the past four weeks.

We moved into a 55-and-older community about three years ago, and I often take an hour nap in the afternoon. But recently, when I went to lie down, I felt something touch my feet! This happened again in the evening and has now happened every time I tried to sleep since then.

About a week ago, while I was asleep, I felt something touch my face, and I also felt something jump on my legs. Whatever jumped on me was small, and it felt like it had four paws. The next day while sleeping, I felt something on the bed, lying tight against my back (I was sleeping on my side). Whenever I moved, the object disappeared. This happened every time I tried to get some sleep!

I decided to set up a camera to record what was happening. The video showed an outline of a cat that was gray on the white bedcover. The cat shape turns around very slowly, and you can see an outline of a cat’s face. You had to look very closely. I set up my iPad a second time, and in that video, you can see the distinctive shape of a cat’s body, tail, head and paws.