Animal Doctor: Major pet food recall is tip of iceberg

Aflatoxin contamination is one of the most frequent causes of pet food recalls, second only to salmonella from contaminated farmed animal ingredients. Just this past October, pet food maker Sunshine Mills recalled products (mainly dog and cat kibble) containing excessive aflatoxin levels. These products were sold under the following brand names: Champ, Family Pet, Field Trail, Good Dog, Heartland Farms, Hunter’s Special, Old Glory, Paws Happy Life, Pet Expert, Principle, Retriever, River Bend, Sportsman’s Pride, Sprout, Thrifty, Top Runner and Whiskers & Tails. Affected lot codes were 3/April/2020, 4/April/2020 and 5/April/2020.

Corn has no place in cat foods. To help reduce health risks to human consumers and companion animals — as well as avoid costly recalls and potential legal liability for the manufacturers — all corn, soy and other ingredients in pet foods should be certified either organic or GMO-free.

Dear Dr. Fox: A friend was going to give me some information about using garlic to keep ticks and fleas off dogs. He swore by it. But he died from a heart attack, so I never got him to explain the details to me. — D.R.H., Hanna, Oklahoma