Animal Doctor: Keeping cats indoors during the pandemic

Dr. Fox here: I would stress that above all, cat owners should not panic and get rid of them. This would risk repeating the insanity of the Black Death plague of the Middle Ages, when cats were wrongly blamed and exterminated. Just like dogs, cats should not be allowed to roam free. See the article “Keeping Cats Healthy and Happy Indoors” on my website.

Dear Dr. Fox: I am writing to you because I have run out of options to help my cat with her stomatitis. I have had all of her teeth removed, and she has been on steroids for almost a year. My vet has told me that she will develop diabetes if she continues on the steroids. The steroids have helped her tremendously, but when we try to wean her off, the stomatitis flares up again. It seems to affect the back of her throat the most. My vet ordered Atopica to transition her off of the steroids.

I recently read your article on stomatitis because my vet wants her to go to a dental specialist to scrape her gums, but I’m not sure that is the path I want to take. I am open to an integrative approach and would love to hear your opinion on using Atopica. — D.P., Hanover, New Jersey