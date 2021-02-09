Animal Doctor: International accord needed to protect nature, people

Dear Dr. Fox: A friend has a son who is highly allergic to cats. The son lives in another state and visits once a year, at most. He complains about his father letting a neighbor’s cat come into his home, even though the cats are not allowed on the furniture or beds.

Can cat dander remain in a home and cause problems many months later, or is the son being overly cautious? — J.C., Trenton, New Jersey

Dear J.C.: Allergens can linger, but there are steps your friend can take. Cats’ dried saliva collects in their fur when they groom themselves, and it is a protein in this substance that causes problems for those with allergies. Wiping down cats with a moist sponge morning and evening can help those with mild respiratory and skin-contact allergic reactions. Spreading cotton sheets on furniture where cats like to lie and laundering them every few days can also help reduce the amount of dander in the home, along with a good air-filtration system.

All in all, having a cat or dog in the home helps reduce the incidence of allergies and infections (and therefore antibiotic use) in children. Dogs are of particular benefit because they get outdoors and bring home a variety of bacteria in their paw-pads. With exposure earlier in life, many children become desensitized.