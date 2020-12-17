Animal Doctor: Indigenous wisdom, healing and One Health

The Trump administration's plan to auction off parts of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil and gas exploration should be seen as not just a crime against nature but as a crime against humanity. We are related to and interdependent on ALL life, biologically and ecologically.

E.C., you will enjoy this next letter from another reader.

Dear Dr. Fox: Your appeal to Indigenous wisdom was a big disappointment. Your biases sure do come through. When these systems are actually scientifically tested, they fail, and by promoting them, you give false hope to people who use them instead of real science and medicine. Just ask Steve Jobs. Oh, you can't — he used naturalistic treatments instead of real medicine, and by the time he realized it did not work, it was too late. — M.J.P., West Palm Beach, Florida

Dear M.J.P.: Your declaration that I am somehow "biased" in referencing Indigenous wisdom as a contributing element in One Health philosophy is understandable, considering your own evident biases of scientism and rationalism. Indigenous wisdom includes, in modern parlance, evidence-based medicine in our ancestral determinations of harmful and beneficial herbs. It is also a source of complementary therapies in holistic human and veterinary medicine.