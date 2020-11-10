Animal Doctor: Indigenous wisdom and pandemic prevention

I’m wondering if the gel is a better option over the liquid, as I hear aloe gel has minimal alpine or latex, which can be toxic over time. Please advise.

Also, the cat had ringworm, which started to disappear with the usage of the aloe liquid given internally. At the same time, I had started giving Buddy L-lysine (125 mg), but I discontinued that for fear of toxicity. I’m not sure if that helped in the immune response. — C.G.R., Gardiner, New York

Dear C.G.R.: I applaud your diligent approach and successful use of aloe vera and L-lysine in helping to improve your cat’s health. Significant progress in determining the safe and effective use of such herbal and nutraceutical supplements is being made by holistic veterinarians. This, of course, infuriates Big Pharma and has yet to be embraced by conventional veterinary and human medical practitioners.

Aloe vera in liquid form is beneficial in treating gut-related health problems, in part because it is a food for beneficial microorganisms in the gut’s microbiome. It may also help prevent the “leaky gut” issue associated with allergies and impaired immune system function.

Applied topically for various skin problems, aloe vera liquid or gel accelerates healing by stimulating capillary and cellular proliferation.