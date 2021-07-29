Animal Doctor: Humane alternative preferred over animal killing

Dear Dr. Fox: After reading your article about people who kill animals for pleasure, it brought back memories of my first BB gun. I shot a sparrow, and when I picked up the bird and held it in my hand, I had a sickening feeling in my heart.

I never shot a living thing again. I am 90 years old and this has stuck with me to this day. — M.M., Collinsville, Oklahoma

Dear M.M.: I appreciate your sharing this story. The killing of all kinds of animals, especially those regarded as pests, is still a culturally accepted norm. Much of this is said to be done “for good reason,” and many condone the wanton killing in the name of “protecting” crops or livestock. But in reality, killing — be it of a cockroach or coyote, sparrow or snake — is killing. It must always be questioned, and humane alternatives and prevention sought.

In all good conscience as planetary stewards, we are morally bound to use humane and ideally nonlethal methods of pest and predator control. All our food crops could be produced without the use of cancer-causing insecticides. Guard dogs can be used to ward off livestock predators. Neutering and vaccinating stray dogs in poor communities around the world is a humane alternative to rounding them up and killing them to control their numbers and reduce the incidence of rabies.