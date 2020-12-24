Animal Doctor: Helping kids develop compassion, respect for all life

Dear Dr. Fox: Now more than ever, our children are overwhelmed with the challenges of an often unkind and troubled world. From our politicians down to our social media interactions, people are bickering like never before. As we move toward an increasingly digital world filled with echo chambers and cyberbullying, we seem to be losing our ability to appreciate and respect others who aren't exactly like us.

Children often feel like they have little agency in their lives, and animals present an opportunity for them to exercise power and control over another vulnerable being. Children who abuse animals may be acting out lessons learned at home by responding to their frustrations with violence — a reaction that tends to amplify over time. Violence begets violence, and it's troublesome when directed toward animals and humans alike.

In almost every interaction, animals are at our mercy, and teaching kids the importance of handling that power with gentle kindness cannot be overestimated.