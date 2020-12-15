Animal Doctor: Healing powers of animals, nature

After the seizures, she is very disoriented, which lasts quite some time. She walked up to my barking dogs, who are used to her but who are not friendly (and who were also agitated at the time after witnessing her seizure). Once, she tried putting her nose in the open gas flame of the stove.

I hope you can advise me. I am in India. My cat has had a blood test that showed slightly low levels of platelets but nothing else wrong. She has been prescribed tonics and something to increase platelets. — R.D., Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India

Dear R.D.: There are many causes for cats' seizures that may not be revealed by routine blood tests, which typically only rule out acute infections, diabetes or other endocrine diseases. Among these other causes are trauma, migrated parasites, stroke and cancer.

Any application of (or exposure to) antiflea insecticide could cause seizures in cats. A friend of mine told me her cat started to have seizures after being given a cat treat (Temptations); eventually, even the rustle of the package triggered a seizure. One of the ingredients listed on the treat package is "natural flavors," which could mean monosodium glutamate — a neuro-excitatory chemical! (So is aspartame, the artificial sweetener.)