Animal Doctor: Harming the environment, we harm ourselves

In the article by Erin Brockovich, "Plummeting Sperm Counts, Shrinking Penises: Toxic Chemicals Threaten Humanity," she discusses a new book called "Countdown," by Shanna Swan, an environmental and reproductive epidemiologist at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, who finds that sperm counts have dropped almost 60% since 1973. "Following the trajectory we are on," Brockovich writes in The Guardian, "Swan's research suggests sperm counts could reach zero by 2045. Zero. Let that sink in. That would mean no babies. No reproduction. No more humans. Forgive me for asking: Why isn't the U.N. calling an emergency meeting on this right now?
"The chemicals to blame for this crisis are found in everything from plastic containers and food wrapping, to waterproof clothes and fragrances in cleaning products, to soaps and shampoos, to electronics and carpeting. Some of them, called PFAS, are known as 'forever chemicals,' because they don't break down in the environment or the human body. They just accumulate and accumulate -- doing more and more damage, minute by minute, hour by hour, day by day. Now, it seems, humanity is reaching a breaking point."
Many of these chemicals are leaching from municipal waste landfills into the groundwater and ultimately our drinking water. They're also in the air and rain from incinerating plastics and from microplastics in what we eat and drink that can act like magnets and bind these toxic petrochemicals on their surfaces.
** ** **
SALMONELLOSIS OUTBREAK TRACED TO PET TURTLES
Pet turtles purchased from roadside or transient vendors have caused a salmonellosis outbreak in Pennsylvania that killed at least one adult, the state health department says. Reptiles shed salmonella bacteria in their feces that easily contaminate objects and surfaces. They should never be allowed where food is prepared or eaten, and close contact with them should be avoided. (Full story: WHTM-TV, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Feb. 24)
