Animal Doctor: Harming the environment, we harm ourselves

In the article by Erin Brockovich, "Plummeting Sperm Counts, Shrinking Penises: Toxic Chemicals Threaten Humanity," she discusses a new book called "Countdown," by Shanna Swan, an environmental and reproductive epidemiologist at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, who finds that sperm counts have dropped almost 60% since 1973. "Following the trajectory we are on," Brockovich writes in The Guardian, "Swan's research suggests sperm counts could reach zero by 2045. Zero. Let that sink in. That would mean no babies. No reproduction. No more humans. Forgive me for asking: Why isn't the U.N. calling an emergency meeting on this right now?

"The chemicals to blame for this crisis are found in everything from plastic containers and food wrapping, to waterproof clothes and fragrances in cleaning products, to soaps and shampoos, to electronics and carpeting. Some of them, called PFAS, are known as 'forever chemicals,' because they don't break down in the environment or the human body. They just accumulate and accumulate -- doing more and more damage, minute by minute, hour by hour, day by day. Now, it seems, humanity is reaching a breaking point."