Animal Doctor: Halloween cruelty toward black cats

Dear Dr. Fox: Halloween will soon be here, and every year around this time, I read about black cats being caught and tortured. I know it is irrational and goes back to the fear of the bubonic plague across Europe in the Middle Ages, but some people still believe this nonsense. Please set the record straight. — A.M., Trenton, New Jersey

Dear A.M.: My immediate response is to advise all cat owners to keep their cats indoors during this time — and all the time — regardless of their color. Fear, ignorance and prejudice bring out the worst in humans, to which we are all witnesses. Black cats are considered the least adoptable by some rescue organizations because of superstitious beliefs that may, indeed, go back to Europe’s Black Death pandemic, when cats were blamed and destroyed in many communities. Even today, as you rightly point out, reports of black cats’ mistreatment are all too common. But in Japan and a few other countries, black cats are associated with good luck!

The irony in the case of the Black Death is that it was the fleas and lice on the people, and their unsanitary living conditions, that caused its rapid spread, killing up to one-third of the European population. The cats were not to blame!