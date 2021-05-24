Animal Doctor: For life's sake, transform the lawns

Dear Dr. Fox.: I am writing to alert your readers to an important and eye-opening book. In Doug Tallamy's "Nature's Best Hope," the author describes the dire threat to our native insect, bird and plant species and proposes a hopeful solution in which we can all participate.

If everyone in the United States repurposed just half of their yards to make space for native species of plants, shrubs and trees, Tallamy argues, we would create a vast network of "homegrown national parks" that would provide more wildlife habitat than all of the national parks combined.

The days when our windscreens were encrusted with squashed bugs and our patio lights were surrounded by a haze of flying insects are now a distant source of nostalgia. How many monarch butterflies did you see last summer? How many luna moths and praying mantises? How many box turtles, salamanders, frogs and toads? If you live in the vast swaths of urban, suburban and exurban America, the answer was most likely precious few, and certainly only a small fraction of what you encountered as a child. Monarch butterfly populations today are a mere 4% of their 1970s levels. And while monarchs are charismatic and more visible than most insects, their fate is typical of about 90% of plant-eating insects.