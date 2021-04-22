Animal Doctor: Food-related sudden death in cat

Dear Dr. Fox: My cat passed away a few weeks ago. She had been drinking lots of water, and the vet wanted us to measure how much, but I found that difficult and didn't follow through. Everything else seemed OK, except she would occasionally vomit if she ate too fast.
She ate canned cat food, mostly the fish kinds, though she would usually just eat the gravy and very little fish. I was wasting a lot of food. I would rotate between the turkey and salmon varieties of the more expensive brands, plus smaller cans of different kind of grilled fish with gravy.
One day, I accidentally picked up several cans of the beef kind. I had never tried her on beef, but I gave her a small amount of it. I figured she could handle a little bit. She loved it and ate it, gravy and all, immediately. I was so happy to see her enjoy her food and eat the whole thing that I let her eat the rest of the small can without any gradual transition from the fish. A couple of days later, in the middle of the night, she became very ill. My husband took her to the emergency vet hospital, but she died on the way.
My question is: Did I kill my cat by feeding her beef without slowly transitioning from fish? And do you think feeding her mostly fish could have raised her mercury levels too high?
I am so sorry I didn't do a better job of taking care of her. I have only been a cat parent when they choose me, and several have. Now I am living with regret, and am asking you to please help me understand what might have happened. We didn't do an autopsy, so there is no way to know for sure. — C.T., Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
Dear C.T.: I am so sorry about the loss of your cat. She most likely had chronic kidney disease, which is why she was drinking so much water, possibly complicated by diabetes.
Regarding her diet: Many cats do not like fish, and tuna should be avoided since it is high in brain- and kidney-damaging mercury. I doubt this was an acute allergic reaction to beef. Most likely, her kidneys could not handle the high protein load from the beef she ate, which lead to uremic poisoning. It is unfortunate that the veterinarian did not test your cat's kidney function early on, and put her on a special renal diet to avoid this health crisis.
Do not blame yourself. You did your best for your beloved feline companion.
