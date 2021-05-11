Animal Doctor: Educational pet behavior videos helpful

Dear Dr. Fox: We are regular readers of your column, having a dog and two crazy cats. My teenage son, taking a break from online school, looked over your website and found your DVDs. We ordered two of them on cat and dog behavior and pet massage therapy, and we really enjoyed them.

Others look interesting, too, and we will look at them later. I wish you would let your readers know about these educational videos! -- D.G., Tulsa, Oklahoma

Dear D.G.: I am glad you enjoyed these DVDs. I put them together several years ago, after my research and development of a system of massage therapy for dogs and cats -- many of which come to demand it on a regular basis! Here is a synopsis of the DVDs available on my website. They will be of educational value for all ages:

-- "Animals, Nature and Religion." A narrated slideshow that looks at animals and nature from various religious and cultural perspectives, which will interest people of all faith traditions and those who believe in compassion and reverence for all life. This presentation is an excellent classroom discussion point to debate the nature of our duties toward animals and the natural world.