Animal Doctor: Dogs mainly think in pictures

Dogs also have a capacity for mimicry, having so-called mirror neurons. When my children were young, I would encourage them to give a play-bow when greeting a friendly dog — who would often, to their delight, immediately reciprocate with the same gesture. Dogs are also highly empathetic. They seek eye contact with people, produce endorphins and serotonin when playing with humans and are attuned to our voices and emotional states.

DOGS’ SNIFFS AND LICKS

When other dogs meet our Kota, a rescued dog from Alabama, they often sniff her cheeks and temples as well as the usual rear-end regions. She is on close sniffing terms with me and allows me to sniff around her head and face.

I urge people with dogs to check and see if their pets have what Kota has: scent glands in the skin of her cheeks and temples that emit a floral fragrance. I call her my Flower Child. Many dogs have such scent glands, which I think of as peacemaking/appeasement pheromones. Readers, do let me know what your dog’s head-scents are like, and include the dog’s breed and sex.