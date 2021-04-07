Animal Doctor: Dealing with kidney failure in cats

If your cat is dehydrated (and he probably is) and the veterinarian did not suggest giving subcutaneous fluids --which is cheap and effective quasi-dialysis -- discuss this or find another vet!

Dear Dr. Fox: I sent an email to the editor of my local paper, asking them to post a PSA every day during the recent frigid weather about keeping pets indoors. I never received a reply. I wonder if you might have better luck.

Many people think that an ordinary doghouse is adequate protection for a dog in any weather. My parents did. And those who let their cats outdoors have no idea how hard that is on them. -- J.W., Red Bank, New Jersey

Dear J.W.: Local TV stations usually do the job of reminding pet owners to keep their animals indoors during extreme cold, often right before or after the weather forecast. The same should be said when there is extreme heat and humidity. Dogs and children alike are at risk if left in vehicles, and dogs from walking on hot sidewalks.

Many animals are terrified of thunderstorms, hurricanes and festive fireworks (which I deplore), and if outdoors, could panic and get lost.