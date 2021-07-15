Animal Doctor: COVID-19 virus from people infecting cats and dogs

Dear readers: A study of 21 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Brazil who lived with a pet found the SARS-CoV-2 virus in 31% of their dogs and 40% of their cats. Pets that shared a bed with people were more likely to test positive. There was no evidence of transmission from pets to people, but experts said the findings underscore the importance of limiting contact between pets and people with COVID-19. (Full story: Medical News Today, 6/11)

This study puts us all on notice to be vigilant when anyone with pets tests positive for this virus. Avoid contact with other dogs when out on walks and keep cats indoors to prevent potential spread. Since this virus can mutate, it would be tragic if companion animals became a reservoir for future infections.

Dear Dr. Fox: I read a recent column of yours about a cat with known liver issues that died after getting its teeth cleaned and vaccines updated.

My 14-year-old dog was diagnosed with liver failure, and the vet gave him his vaccinations in October. He died in April. Did this contribute to his death? — C.R., Tulsa, Oklahoma