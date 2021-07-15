Animal Doctor: COVID-19 virus from people infecting cats and dogs

Dear readers: A study of 21 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Brazil who lived with a pet found the SARS-CoV-2 virus in 31% of their dogs and 40% of their cats. Pets that shared a bed with people were more likely to test positive. There was no evidence of transmission from pets to people, but experts said the findings underscore the importance of limiting contact between pets and people with COVID-19. (Full story: Medical News Today, 6/11)
This study puts us all on notice to be vigilant when anyone with pets tests positive for this virus. Avoid contact with other dogs when out on walks and keep cats indoors to prevent potential spread. Since this virus can mutate, it would be tragic if companion animals became a reservoir for future infections.
Dear Dr. Fox: I read a recent column of yours about a cat with known liver issues that died after getting its teeth cleaned and vaccines updated.
My 14-year-old dog was diagnosed with liver failure, and the vet gave him his vaccinations in October. He died in April. Did this contribute to his death? — C.R., Tulsa, Oklahoma
Dear C.R.: Considering the many months between your dog being given vaccinations and his death, it is difficult to determine to what degree the vaccinations may have contributed to your dog’s demise. My question is what vaccinations were given, other than a mandatory anti-rabies shot, to such an old dog who probably did not need any other re-vaccinations.
No vaccination is risk-free, and too many dogs and cats are given “booster” shots that are not needed. If in doubt, a blood titer test can be done to see if their protection is waning or not. This is worth the cost.
Dear Dr. Fox: My 11-year-old Lhasa apso was recently diagnosed with bladder stones, which are calcium oxalate. The vet suggested I switch him to a Royal Canin food that will prevent more stones from forming. When I looked at the ingredients, I was horrified. I really would rather keep him on the higher-quality food he’s been on all these years. What do you suggest? — M.D., Long Branch, New Jersey
Dear M.D.: As detailed in the book that I co-authored with two other veterinarians, “Not Fit for a Dog: The Truth About Manufactured Cat and Dog Food,” many prescription diets are not only costly and contain dubious ingredients but are also highly unpalatable. A good source for more palatable, veterinary-formulated special diets is the company Balance IT (balanceit.com).
Cats and dogs seem more prone to develop urinary crystals/calculi/stones when fed dry kibble. Moist canned, rehydrated freeze-dried, and thawed frozen food formulations mean less concentrated urine, less bladder inflammation, less bacterial infection and a lower likelihood of struvite or calcium oxalate crystals forming. Males suffer more when their urethras become blocked and emergency surgery is needed.
Some manufactured pet foods are acidified to help prevent struvite crystal formation, which may then lead to oxalate crystal formation. To prevent this, some veterinary nutritionists call for a diet with low protein, low oxalate and low sodium — but high cereal content — to make the urine more alkaline. Potassium citrate in the food twice daily can help normalize urine acidity/alkalinity.
But in my opinion, the best preventive is to ensure a high moisture content in a balanced, biologically appropriate diet and to make sure the animal is always well hydrated. Cats, especially, may not maintain optimal hydration, so adding a little chicken bouillon to their drinking water can encourage adequate water intake. Same for dogs prone to oxalate crystals.
A metabolic anomaly causing elevated calcium in the blood may play a role in oxalate crystal formation. This seems to have a genetic basis, and is seen frequently in breeds like the Lhasa apso, Yorkshire terrier, miniature and standard schnauzers, bichon frise, Shih Tzu and miniature poodle.
