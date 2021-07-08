Animal Doctor: COVID-19 virus can infect mice

Dear readers: French researchers have reported high susceptibility in some species of mice to mutated forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus first reported in Brazil and South Africa. These scientists have not yet determined if the virus can be transmitted from mouse to mouse or from mouse to humans, but there are grounds for concern and heightened vigilance among people who work with mice in laboratories or who may come in close contact with them in poor communities and countries.

The fact that this coronavirus has spread rapidly from mink to mink on fur farms — and that infected mink have infected workers, and vice versa — is an alarm bell. Some cats on these mink farms were also infected with the virus, and now we have the possibility of coronavirus variants going from mice to cats and back. It may be only a matter of time until reservoirs of SARS-CoV-2 in local animal populations spill over into the human population.