Animal Doctor: COVID-19, farmed animals and preventing the next pandemic

Per the academic journal Science, last summer: “A strain of influenza virus called G4, which contains avian and mammalian influenza genes, is circulating in pigs in China and has the potential to mutate to spread readily among humans. The virus combines components of an H1N1 strain common in European and Asian birds, the H1N1 strain that caused a pandemic in 2009, and an H1N1 strain common in North America that itself combines genes from avian, swine and human influenza viruses.” (See sciencemag.org for more.)

Richer communities and countries such as the U.S., where pork, beef, dairy and poultry products are dietary staples, pay the environmental and public health costs of various zoonotic diseases. Antibiotic-resistant strains of E. coli, salmonella and other bacteria are an escalating problem due to inhumane factory-farming systems at home and abroad, which rely on giving animals antibiotics and other drugs to boost productivity and control diseases. According to a 2019 CDC report, “more than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur in the U.S. each year, and more than 35,000 people die as a result.”

Nitrate pollution of drinking water from animal waste/manure fertilizer is another escalating public health issue tied to factory-farm practices.