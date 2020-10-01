Animal Doctor: Coping with a feral cat problem

Each cat will have to be trapped, if not amenable to being picked up and put in a carrier. A local animal charity or fundraising drive could help defray the costs of the necessary veterinary services.

After that, some cats may not be adoptable after all and would be euthanized. Perhaps your friend would consider setting up a large cat enclosure on his property, or at some other location, for these cats to live out their lives in security and comfort. For this, he could seek the support of other cat lovers in his community.

This is a problem in so many places. Now that we know cats can be infected with the COVID-19 virus (for which there is no vaccine yet), and with the plague and rabies (for which there are), public health authorities need heightened vigilance regarding free-roaming cats.

A VISIONARY STATEMENT AND APPEAL FROM TWO DOCTORS

The following is excerpted from “What the COVID-19 Crisis Is Telling Humanity,” by D.O. Wiebers and V.L. Feigin, which appeared this summer in the journal Neuroepidemiology.